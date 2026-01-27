Heartland Or Heartache? Meet The Sizzling Singles & Buckeye Baddies Seeking Love In #LoveIsBlind Season 10

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

of 7

Source: Netflix Love Is Blind is BACK and bound for Ohio, where sizzling singles seek love and risk heartache in the heartland, and ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got MELANIN! The hit Netflix dating experiment returns for its milestone 10th season on Feb. 11, transporting its signature pod-to-proposal formula to Ohio, where a new group of singles will attempt to forge emotional connections completely sight unseen. Source: Netflix / Netflix According to details released by Netflix and Tudum, Season 10’s crew hails from cities across the Buckeye State, including Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland, and ranges in age from 28 to 38. Collectively, they’ve got impressive resumes ranging from PhD-holding professors, medical doctors, nurses, finance professionals, tech engineers, and even a former Cleveland Cavaliers dancer. Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As the pods open, viewers will meet men navigating reinvention after professional setbacks, veterans chasing emotional intimacy, and doctors wrestling with vulnerability beyond the emergency room. On the women’s side, the cast includes ambitious executives, devoted mothers, healthcare workers, creatives, and self-described romantics who are clear about their boundaries, dealbreakers, and desires. This season seems to have singles with good ole’ Midwestern manners, but big blowups, tears, and turmoil are still expected as the pod squad puts love to the ultimate test. Check out the premiere schedule below:

Week One: Episodes 1-6 | 2/11/2026 Week Two: Episodes 7-9 | 2/18/2026 Week Three: Episodes 10-11 | 2/25/2026 Week Four: Episode 12 | 3/4/2026 Meet the singles on the flip!

The Women Brittany S., 37 (Flight Attendant) Source: Netflix / Netflix A former Cleveland Cavaliers dancer, Brittany says, “Now, I’m looking for the real ring,” as she hopes to bring a fiancé into her “crazy” family. Brittany W., 33 (Registered Nurse) Source: Netflix / Netflix After a year of self-work and celibacy, Brittany admits her biggest fear is reaching the altar and hearing her partner say no. Bry, 30 (Commercial Real Estate Agent) Source: Netflix / Netflix After years of loss, Bry says keeping herself together in her twenties was a “huge accomplishment,” and now wants a partner who “feels like home.” Source: Netflix / Netflix Amber, 34 (Nurse Practitioner) A devoted mother, Amber says, “It’s one thing to travel or do fun things with someone, but that doesn’t matter as much as being there for me when I have a horrible day.” Source: Netflix / Netflix



Ashley, 34 (Claims Manager) Describing her loyalty as “almost to a fault,” Ashley admits she’s ignored red flags in the past but draws the line at bad hygiene.

Bri, 34 (Senior Merchant) Source: Netflix / Netflix A driven Leo, Bri says, “I operate at 100 miles an hour,” adding that “the biggest red flag to me is someone with a lack of direction in life.”

Christine, 31 (Speech-Language Pathologist) Source: Netflix / Netflix Christine says, “I don’t just want a husband. I want a partner to do life with,” and hopes to find someone who shares her faith and love of sports.

Dynasty, 33 (Senior Marketing Manager) Source: Netflix / Netflix A romantic optimist, Dynasty says she’s ready to spoil her future husband now that “the budget is bigger.”

Elissa, 39 (Nurse) Source: Netflix / Netflix An acts-of-service Leo, Elissa jokes, “If he’s allergic, he’s going to have to get a shot,” when it comes to her pets, adding she wants a partner willing to go from grocery shopping to cozy nights in.

Emma, 28 (Retail Merchandising) Source: Netflix / Netflix A yoga teacher and foodie, Emma says, “Food is my love language,” though she admits she can get “a little messy” in the kitchen.



Jennifer, 32 (Financial Professional) Source: Netflix / Netflix A self-described jokester, Jennifer insists, “Guys deserve to get flowers too,” while admitting she’s “not the biggest fan of Gemini men.”

Jessica, 39 (Infectious Diseases Physician) Source: Netflix / Netflix Jessica says, “My biggest fear is vulnerability,” and warns potential partners that misophonia means chewing with your mouth open is an instant ick.

Keya, 31 (Marketing Director) Source: Netflix / Netflix A proud passenger princess, Keya says, “Being imperfect is perfect to me,” as she seeks a driven partner who can match her ambition and banter.

Priyanka, 34 (Recruiter) Source: Netflix / Netflix After 11 years single, Priyanka admits marriage in seven weeks is “scary,” but believes love is about choosing wisely from “nine billion people in this world.”

Rosalyn, 31 (Marketing Manager) Source: Netflix / Netflix A fiction writer entering the pods for her most personal story yet, Rosalyn says she couldn’t build a foundation with someone who doesn’t share her core political values.

Tyler L., 33 (Sales Leader) Source: Netflix / Netflix A bold optimist, Tyler jokes, “I’m the problem, not Ohio,” as she hopes her future partner will quite literally knock on her door and wake her up.

The Men Victor, 34 (Professor) Source: Netflix / Netflix Standing 6-foot-3 with a PhD, Victor says dating has made him feel like “Superman,” but admits, “My biggest fear is being vulnerable and getting hurt,” describing himself as “a slow burn.” Kevan, 32 (Realtor) Source: Netflix / Netflix Embracing his mantra to “just shake the dice,” Kevan says he’s most excited about “finally meeting my best friend” after years of dragging his guy friends on trips and outings.

Alex H., 31 (Financial Sales) Source: Netflix / Netflix A former Division I goalkeeper drafted by Minnesota United, Alex says, “I’m proud of being able to come back mentally after four knee surgeries took away my athletic career,” and now hopes to score love with a spontaneous partner willing to embrace his nomadic spirit and forgive his habit of sipping a fridge water and grabbing a new one because “a couple arguments have happened because of that.”

Alex L., 33 (Assistant Controller) Source: Netflix / Netflix Calling himself a “lovable smart-ass,” Alex admits, “I don’t listen to country music, and I’m not religious, so that cuts out about 60% of the population,” and is hoping the remaining 40% includes a confident partner who avoids baby talk because “it freaks me out.”

Brennan, 30 (Accounting & Finance Manager) Source: Netflix / Netflix Guided by his motto “Do hard things,” Brennan says becoming emotionally available is what he’s “proudest of,” adding that he wants a partner who is “soft-spoken, caring, and thoughtful — whether they’re with me or a stranger in a coffee shop.”



Chris, 33 (Account Executive) Source: Netflix / Netflix A military veteran and Ironman athlete, Chris believes “my best habit is being overly optimistic about any situation” and is hoping to find an emotionally intelligent partner willing to accept his habit of singing to his pets every morning.

Connor, 32 (Account Management) Source: Netflix / Netflix A family-first romantic who dreams of taking his future wife to Grandpa’s Cheesebarn, Connor says, “I know I’m gonna be a good father,” and is seeking a woman who “makes him feel secure in the relationship and confident” about their future. Source: Netflix / Netflix

Devo, 32 (Loan Officer) Fresh off a breakup, the sports-obsessed Sagittarius says, “I don’t want you to give up your dreams and your passions,” but admits poor communication is an instant dealbreaker because “I’m not a mind reader.”

Haramol, 36 (E.R. Doctor) Source: Netflix / Netflix Despite his impressive résumé, Haramol insists, “I’ve gone to college. I’m a doctor. I’m a professor. But that’s not who I am,” as he opens his heart after years of “protecting [his] space and heart.”

Jordan, 34 (Account Executive) Source: Netflix / Netflix After nine years single, Jordan says heartbreak taught him to build walls, but for the right partner, he’s ready to open up for a “pure connection,” warning, “If you don’t like dogs, sorry he was here first.”





Kevin, 35 (Certified Public Accountant) Source: Netflix / Netflix A self-described golden retriever who starts his days at 5 a.m. Kevin says, “I like someone who brings their best self to whatever they do,” and believes Ohio is “not just a flyover state.”

Miguel, 32 (Software Engineer) Source: Netflix / Netflix A disciplined bodybuilder with traditional values, Miguel says, “Love is a commitment — through health and sickness, wealth and poverty,” adding, “There’s no backing out when it comes to marriage.”

Mike, 30 (Sales Manager) Source: Netflix / Netflix New to Ohio and newly self-aware, Mike admits, “I focus too much on the physical,” but says he’s grown past being “too immature” to marry and is now ready for something real.

Parker, 29 (Business Owner) Source: Netflix / Netflix After addressing his anxious attachment style, Parker says he’s now “happy, complete, and secure,” and hopes to be married in time for family Sunday cookouts next summer.

Steven, 32 (Finance) Source: Netflix / Netflix Steven says, “The best relationships I’ve had have been based on personality first, and looks were secondary,” and hopes to find a creative, optimistic partner who values family as much as he does.

Tyler H., 32 (Management Consultant) Source: Netflix / Netflix A globe-trotting Capricorn who’s visited 18 countries, Tyler says romance means “saving all their little details in my phone,” while asking only that his partner remember his favorite drink: chocolate milk.

The post Heartland Or Heartache? Meet The Sizzling Singles & Buckeye Baddies Seeking Love In #LoveIsBlind Season 10 appeared first on Bossip.