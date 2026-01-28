Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Anthony Hamilton Deep Cuts Every R&B Fan Must Hear

Anthony Hamilton is one of those artists whose voice hits straight in the soul. While many know him from hits like “Charlene” and “Best of Me,” his deeper catalog is full of emotional storytelling, powerful vocals, and timeless R&B moments.

If you’ve only heard the singles, you’re missing some of his best work.

Here are 10 Anthony Hamilton deep cuts every R&B fan needs to hear.