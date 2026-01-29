Gone Viral: Nicki Minaj Hold Trump’s Hand And His Gold Card

THE BUZZ!





Nicki Minaj made headlines this week with a series of surprising moves that have folks talking. She appeared onstage with former President Donald Trump at an event in Washington, D.C., even holding hands with him. A video of that has since gone viral. But while on stage with agent47. She called herself one of Trump’s biggest supporters and said publicly that she is his number one fan. Also that all the criticism he gets is not valid. Then proceeded to say none of that criticism sways her. It actually motivates her to support him more.

If that wasn’t juicy enough. The controversy continued when Nicki posted a photo of what is described as a Trump Gold Card, linked to a residency program requiring significant financial contributions… aka big money.

So maybe she was tired of all the deport Nicki talk.

Source: Newsweek / CNN

