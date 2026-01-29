Lauryn Hill Set To Make Special Performance During 2026 Grammys

THE BUZZ!





Lauryn Hill is set to headline the In Memoriam segment at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. A portion of the show dedicated to honoring late music icons Roberta Flack and D’Angelo. Lauryn, a Grammy winner herself, is no stranger to historic moments. She won five awards in one night in 1999 for her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, including Album of the Year.

Her performance will also coincide with tributes led by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, Lukas Nelson, and a special Ozzy Osbourne segment featuring Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash.

Lauryn Hill adds not just star power but emotional weight, celebrating music legends while reminding fans of her own iconic contributions.





Source: Griot

