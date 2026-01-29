History: Rihanna Shines bright Like A Diamond (8 Times)

THE BUZZ!





Rihanna continues to cement her legacy as one of the most successful artists of all time. Her hit single Love On the Brain has officially been certified diamond by the RIAA, giving her a total of eight diamond songs in the United States. That is one thing no other female artist can say they’ve been able to do. She is now the first and adds another historical landmark to her career. —a record no other female artist has achieved.

These hits span over a decade and include crossover successes across pop, R&B, and more. Even without a new album in years, her music continues to dominate streaming and sales charts. Rihanna’s achievement confirms her lasting impact on music and pop culture, solidifying her place in history as an enduring icon.



Source: Yahoo