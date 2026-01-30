Source: R1 / Canva

An extended stretch of dangerous cold will grip Maryland through the weekend, with forecasters warning residents to prepare for life-threatening wind chills during the early morning hours. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, temperatures are expected to plunge far below seasonal averages.

The harshest conditions are expected before 9 a.m. each day, when wind chills could range from zero to 20 degrees below zero. Areas outside the Baltimore Beltway are likely to feel the cold most intensely. Even with sunshine in the forecast, the air mass settling over the region will keep afternoon highs stuck in the low to mid 20s.

Officials are urging residents to take the cold seriously and check on family members, neighbors and anyone who may be vulnerable. Prolonged exposure to temperatures this low can quickly lead to frostbite or hypothermia. Community leaders are encouraging people to stay aware of winter shelter options and to help those in need find a warm place to stay.

The bitter cold also raises the risk of frozen or burst pipes and potential water main breaks. Homeowners are advised to winterize plumbing and protect exposed pipes. Drivers should confirm their vehicles are ready for the freeze by checking tire pressure, battery strength, and washer fluid levels.

Authorities are also warning people to stay off frozen waterways. Ice thickness can change rapidly, and shifting currents or winds can weaken the surface without warning. What looks solid may not be safe.

Maryland faces dangerous weekend cold with subzero wind chills was originally published on 92q.com