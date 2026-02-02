Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah After Grammy Joke

THE BUZZ!





Trevor Noah’s final run as Grammys host ended with controversy. One joke about Epstein, Trump, and Greenland set the president off. Trump jumped on Truth Social and threatened legal action, calling Noah talentless and defamatory. Artists in the room leaned openly anti-Trump, with speeches calling out immigration policy and ICE. The Grammys felt less like an awards show and more like a political moment.





Source: THE GUARDIAN

