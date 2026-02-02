Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah After Grammy Joke

Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys

Published on February 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Trevor Noah’s final run as Grammys host ended with controversy. One joke about Epstein, Trump, and Greenland set the president off. Trump jumped on Truth Social and threatened legal action, calling Noah talentless and defamatory. Artists in the room leaned openly anti-Trump, with speeches calling out immigration policy and ICE. The Grammys felt less like an awards show and more like a political moment.


Source: THE GUARDIAN

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close