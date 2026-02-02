Black TikTok Pushes Michelle’s Doc as Melania’s is Released

THE BUZZ!



Black TikTokers Rally During ‘Melania’ Opening Weekend To Boost Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ To No. 1







As Melania Trump’s documentary premiered, Black TikTok had other plans.

They jumped online and started organizing streaming parties to push Michelle Obama’s documentary, Becoming, back to the top of Netflix. They asked folks to rate and watch on repeat.

They framed it as controlling the narrative, not just watching it.

But you know with Melania struggling with some box office sales. This move turned into a viral flex.

I guess you can protest without marching or picketing. Sometimes yo can just press play.





Source: Black Enterprise

