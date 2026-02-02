Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

HBCU Basketball Coach Handcuffed and Escorted Of Court

Tuskegee coach Benjy Taylor 'at a loss for words' after being escorted off court in handcuffs, hires civil rights lawyer

Published on February 2, 2026

A college basketball game ended in shock at Tuskegee vs. Morehouse. Coach Benjy Taylor was placed in handcuffs after raising concerns about a chaotic handshake line. Video shows no physical threat, just a tense exchange. Taylor says the moment was humiliating and heartbreaking for his players and family. Now a national civil rights attorney is involved, and a lawsuit may be coming.


Source: Yahoo

