HBCU Basketball Coach Handcuffed and Escorted Of Court

THE BUZZ!









A college basketball game ended in shock at Tuskegee vs. Morehouse. Coach Benjy Taylor was placed in handcuffs after raising concerns about a chaotic handshake line. Video shows no physical threat, just a tense exchange. Taylor says the moment was humiliating and heartbreaking for his players and family. Now a national civil rights attorney is involved, and a lawsuit may be coming.





Source: Yahoo

