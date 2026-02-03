Listen Live
Legacy: Comedy Royalty Eddie and Martin Just added a New chapter.

Eddie Murphy's Son Eric and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin Expecting First Baby Together Less Than a Year After Tying the Knot

Published on February 3, 2026

THE BUZZ!


Eric Murphy, son of Eddie Murphy, and Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of Martin Lawrence, announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news on Instagram with black-and-white photos highlighting Jasmin’s baby bump and a heartfelt caption thanking God for the blessing.
The announcement comes less than a year after their quiet wedding in May 2025.
Eddie Murphy later revealed the two skipped a big ceremony and chose an intimate church wedding instead.
Fans have been celebrating what feels like a full-circle moment, especially after Eddie joked last year that their future child was guaranteed to be funny.
Two legendary comedians become family on and off the screen.
Congrats to both families.


Source: People

