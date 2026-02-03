Keke Palmer is Not Doing This, Married or Not!

THE BUZZ!





While promoting her new Peacock series The ’Burbs, Palmer shared that she doesn’t believe love has to mean living together. She said she prefers to talk about major life expectations early in dating, including marriage, kids, and living arrangements.

Her stance is clear: she values her alone time. Even in marriage, she imagines separate spaces, separate rooms, or even separate houses on the same property. She referenced Whoopi Goldberg’s longtime belief in independence within relationships.

Kee says the setup keeps romance exciting and intentional. Between motherhood, career demands, and personal growth, she believes independence is key to staying balanced and fulfilled.





Source: Complex

