R Kelly Tape Jane Doe – Reshona Landfair is Reclaiming Her Story

Known for years as Jane Doe in court records, Reshona Landfair is the woman who was seen in the infamous 2002 tape involving R. Kelly.

In a new interview ahead of her memoir release – Who’s Watching Shorty?”, she opens up about years of grooming, abuse, and emotional control at the hands of the Robert Kelly.

She admits she lied during R. Kelly’s first trial because she had been conditioned to protect him since childhood. She describes feeling empty, ashamed, and confused as the tape circulated publicly and became a source of ridicule rather than protection.

Her memoir details how pop culture mocked her pain, while the system failed to shield her. She says the book is not just about what happened to her, but about healing, truth, and accountability.

The memoir arrives as a powerful reminder that victims deserve to be heard — on their own terms.





Source: the grio

