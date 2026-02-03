Baltimore Coach Arrested — Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized.

THE BUZZ! (EXTRA)





Baltimore Coach Arrested in Major Drug Case



So this is around the way. As Jamar Briscoe, 35, a boys basketball coach at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, was arrested last week on multiple felony drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.



Investigators say Briscoe and a co-defendant were moving huge amounts of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine, into an apartment in northwest Baltimore. Authorities seized more than six kilograms of fentanyl and three kilograms of cocaine — enough to represent potentially millions of fatal overdoses.

Briscoe was denied bond and the case is ongoing. Baltimore City Public Schools confirmed his employment but hasn’t shared updates yet.

It’s a reminder of how serious the drug crisis is right here at home — and the ripple effect it can have when it involves people working in schools.





Source: fox 45