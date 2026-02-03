Maryland Dad And Daughter Duo Make Grammy History With Win

The BUZZ!

Baltimore, there is soooo much talent here in our city… in the state….

matter of fact… i wanna give a big shout to this daddy-daughter duo from Maryland… Fyütch and his 8-year-old daughter, Aura V,… left Charles county md and flew out to la for the Grammy’s …and guess what they brought back home…. ..they came back with a GRAMMY award for Best Children’s Album… and they also made Grammy history…

Yeah — Aura V is now the youngest Grammy winner ever… Their debut project…Harmony blends hip-hop, gospel, and R&B, and it’s all about positivity, unity, and speaks to all ages.

so congrats to the both of them…. and as for what miss aura v wanted to celebrate her big achievement.. she said she wanted asome bunnies… wants ten bunnies….

well here’s to her having way more Grammy wins than bunnies… dope story.

Source: abc news