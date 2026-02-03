Source: mta logo mta logo / MTA

Maryland commuters will get a fare free ride this week as the Maryland Transit Administration marks Transit Equity Day.

On Wednesday, February 4, all MTA transit services across the state will be free in honor of the birthday of Rosa Parks and the national observance highlighting access and equity in public transportation. Riders will not be charged fares on Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train, Commuter Bus, or Mobility services.

Transit Equity Day commemorates Parks’ legacy and her role in challenging segregation on public transportation, while also spotlighting the importance of affordable and accessible transit systems for all communities. By opening its system for free rides, the Maryland Transit Administration aims to encourage more residents to use public transportation and reflect on the ongoing push for transit equity.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the fare free day to commute to work, attend school, or explore the region without worrying about the cost of travel. MTA officials say normal schedules will be in effect, and riders should still allow extra time during peak travel hours.

Trip planning tools remain available for those mapping out their routes. Riders can plan their trips by visiting the MTA website at mta.maryland.gov or by using the Transit App for real time updates and service information.

The MTA says the initiative is both a celebration and a reminder of the role public transit plays in connecting communities across Maryland.

Free MTA Rides Offered Statewide for Transit Equity Day on Feb. 4 was originally published on 92q.com