Reshona Landfair: Jane Doe From The R. Kelly Tape Breaks Her Silence, Says She Was Brainwashed By Singer—’I Was Empty’
- Landfair was groomed and abused by R. Kelly from age 13, eventually becoming his 'sex slave'.
- Landfair's aunt Sparkle introduced her to Kelly, but denies any role in facilitating the abuse.
- Landfair struggled to speak out earlier due to the grooming, but now seeks accountability and healing.
For years after R. Kelly‘s imprisonment for sex trafficking and the production of child pornography, the legal system and the victim-blaming public spoke for the then-14-year-old girl in the singer’s infamous child pornography tape. Now, Reshona Landfair is finally telling her own story.
In a new memoir and a recently released CBS Mornings interview, Landfair describes how she went from an aspiring singer to a “sex slave” held captive and “brainwashed” through a decade-long abusive relationship.
In a first-ever interview with Rolling Stone, Landfair reveals her family thought the Grammy-winning star would make all of their dreams come true, grooming the adults around her before turning her life into a nightmare. As a member of the hip-hop group 4 the Cause, Landfair hoped to follow in the footsteps of her musical parents and rising R&B singer aunt, Sparkle, who introduced her to Kelly.
In the book, Landfair alleges that Sparkle gave her specific instructions about what to do with Kelly in hopes of gaining his favor.
“The next time we’re at the studio, you should ask Robert to be your godfather,” and to sit on his lap and rub his head, Sparkle allegedly told her.
The pint-sized performer, nicknamed “Shorty,” tackled stages around the world. Yet now she is known for the violation that became a running joke and a sensationalized bootleg, circulating throughout the community that should’ve protected her.
Following years spent physically forced, shamed, and even guilted into hiding, Landfair is standing up for the little girl everyone else ultimately failed in Who’s Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse.
The memoir is available today, Tuesday, Feb. 3, with a foreword from Drew Dixon, who came forward with sexual assault allegations against another music industry titan, L.A. Reid.
“There’s no job that I can apply for where this isn’t the forefront of my life. There’s no relationship I could be in where this isn’t the forefront of my life,” Landfair said to Rolling Stone.
“[I felt] like I was losing power. I came to a conclusion one day, and I said, ‘If I just lay all of this out, I no longer have to explain myself. I no longer have to fear the whispers about me at the table, ‘Oh, you know who that is?’ … Once I realized that I didn’t have peace or privacy [by hiding], I had to take ownership,” she said.
Reshona Landfair Speaks On The Tape, Being Mocked Over R. Kelly Abuse
In an interview released today with CBS’s Jericka Duncan, Landfair recalled the moment she learned that a tape she filmed with Kelly when she was just 14 was being shopped just weeks before her 17th birthday.
“I was empty. I was very hollow inside. I was very confused… And I was embarrassed,” said Landfair.
Asked why she did not tell the truth during earlier legal proceedings, including trials in 2002 and 2008, she described it as “one of my biggest regrets,” adding that being groomed from age 13 led her to believe the lies she was telling, and to protect Kelly even when she said she “despised” him.
In 2008, Kelly was cleared by a Chicago jury of child pornography charges, a case in which Landfair later acknowledged that she gave false testimony to a grand jury by denying that she was the underage girl depicted in the sex tape.
Landfair also reflected on the public handling of the video evidence, saying she felt less protected than exposed, explaining that she was “not made to be a victim. I was a mockery,” she said, a realization she called “very disheartening.”
“That was very difficult to digest,” she said.”It was very disheartening to know that my body was just being displayed and tossed around. When I look back on it, I wish things could have been done differently, but those are all things I’ve had to internalize.”
Ultimayely she said that 2019’s Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime doc empowered her to come forward.
“The spirit of conviction came over me during that moment,” Landfair said to CBS. “Somehow, I felt responsible that he was able to hurt so many more people. During the time, I thought maybe these were just sexual fetishes that he had with me. Maybe this was just abuse I was going through.”
Landfair’s Aunt Sparkle, R. Kelly, Speak Out
CBS News reports that Landfair’s aunt, Sparkle, shared a statement expressing relief that Reshona can now speak openly about her experiences and take steps toward healing.
The singer, who testified during Kelly’s 2008 trial and later appeared in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, added:
“Any suggestion that I groomed, facilitated, or enabled harm to my niece is untrue and deeply painful, especially given my documented actions at the time and throughout.” In an interview in 2019, Sparkle told Jericka Duncan that she was “the first person who spoke up and out against him, and I did it alone.”
“This is the beginning of Reshona’s lengthy deprogramming journey,” Sparkle’s statement read. “It is true that she is a survivor of years of abuse, still learning to process what happened to her and who is responsible. It is also true and well documented that I stood up for her to try and stop the damage being done to her and countless others. I wish her continued healing and peace as she continues to not only find her voice, but hopefully require accountability from those closest to her.”
R. Kelly’s attorney also released a statement, saying in part:
“Neither Mr. Kelly nor his legal counsel have been provided with an advance copy of Ms. Landfair’s memoir. It is, therefore, impossible to comment on any specific allegation. Nor does Mr. Kelly wish to engage in any kind of refutation that would, in any way, limit the financial success of Ms. Landfair’s memoir.”
As previously reported, Kelly was found guilty in 2021 in a New York federal case that resulted in convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking and a 30-year prison sentence.
The following year, Landfair took the stand in a separate Chicago trial, where Kelly was convicted on several additional charges, including child pornography, while being cleared of seven others, among them an obstruction-of-justice count tied to the 2008 case. He later received a 20-year federal sentence, ordered to run consecutively to his New York term.
