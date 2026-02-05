Anthony Weaver Rejoins Ravens After Exit From Dolphins Coaching Staff

Source: Europa Press Sports / Getty

Anthony Weaver is out as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins following a staff shakeup that includes the hiring of former Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Sean Duggan. While Duggan joins the staff with the defensive coordinator title, newly hired head coach Jeff Hafley has indicated he will personally handle defensive play-calling.

According to multiple reports Monday, Weaver is headed back to the Baltimore Ravens, where he will serve as defensive coordinator under new head coach Jesse Minter.

Weaver was a finalist for the Ravens’ head coaching position but ultimately returns to the organization in a familiar role. He previously spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2021 through 2023, first as defensive line coach and later as assistant head coach over his final two years with the team.

The 45-year-old coach spent the past two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins under former head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel was dismissed following the 2025 season and later landed in Los Angeles as an offensive coordinator during the offseason.

Weaver’s return to Baltimore also carries draft implications for Miami. Because he did not secure a head coaching job during this hiring cycle, the Dolphins will not receive the two third-round compensatory draft picks they would have been awarded under the NFL’s minority hiring incentives.

The move closes the door on Weaver’s head coaching aspirations for now, while positioning him once again as a key defensive voice within a Ravens organization he knows well.

