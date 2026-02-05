Did You Know? Pennsylvania Avenue Is One of the Nation’s First Black Arts & Entertainment Districts

Did you know Maryland was one of the first states to intentionally link cultural institutions and working artists with neighborhood revitalization efforts? Through its Arts and Entertainment District program, the state created a model that blends placemaking, tax incentives, and cultural preservation. Out of Maryland’s 28 Arts and Entertainment Districts, only one is focused specifically on Black culture. That distinction belongs to the Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts & Entertainment District in West Baltimore.

In the early to mid 20th century, Pennsylvania Avenue was the heartbeat of Black Baltimore. The corridor was packed with legendary clubs, theaters, restaurants, and hotels that hosted Black performers and entrepreneurs at a time when segregation limited where they could safely gather. Over time, redlining, blockbusting, and racially restrictive covenants drained investment from the area, leading to decades of decline despite its cultural importance.

In 2019, a mile and a half stretch of the historic corridor was officially designated as the Pennsylvania Avenue Black Arts and Entertainment District. The effort was led by the Upton Planning Committee in partnership with local organizations, elected officials, and community anchors. The designation provides tax benefits for artists, supports tourism, encourages property improvements, and opens the door to funding through the Maryland State Arts Council.

The impact of Arts and Entertainment Districts statewide is significant. A 2018 economic report found that Maryland’s districts collectively supported more than one billion dollars in state GDP, generated over 72 million dollars in state and local tax revenue, created nearly 10,000 jobs, and paid more than 320 million dollars in wages. For Pennsylvania Avenue, the designation is about more than economics. It is a step toward correcting wrongful disinvestment while preserving Black legacy and culture.

Visitors to the district can still experience that legacy today through community anchor institutions like the historic Arch Social Club, the arts focused Jubilee Arts, the iconic Shake & Bake Family Fun Center, the Upton Boxing Center, the Pennsylvania Avenue branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Capital Lounge & Restaurant, and the historic The Avenue Market.

Together, they tell the story of a corridor that continues to honor its past while shaping its future.

