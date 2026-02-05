Bad Bunny’s Reaction At The Grammy Becomes An Instant Classic Meme

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Just when you thought Bad Bunny couldn’t get any more popular than he has in recent months (the man’s album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is No. 1 in China now!) his reaction to winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards has become the hottest meme on social media the past few days.

Aside from the fact that Bad Bunny became the first artist to win Album of the Year with an album completely in Spanish, his reaction to the award sparked a frenzy of memes. The man’s body language really could be interpreted in several different ways. From frustration to happiness to annoyance, the internet ran wild with Bad Bunny’s Grammy night win, and we love all of them.

The man is a walking meme muse at this point.

Check out some of the memes that Bad Bunny inspired overnight, and let us know which are your favs in the comments section.