Lil Mama Stars As Deb Antney In ALLBLK’s New Biopic ‘Deb Is Boss’

Deb Antney helped launch careers of Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, French Montana.

Lil Mama portrays Antney's journey from street-smart survivor to music industry titan.

ALLBLK pulls back the curtain on a powerful origin story with the release of the official trailer for Deb Is Boss, a new original biopic centered on music executive Deb Antney and starring Lil Mama in the lead role. Read more about the upcoming biopic and watch the trailer inside.

Deb Is Boss promises a raw, layered look at the woman behind some of hip hop’s most influential careers. According to the official press release from ALLBLK, Debb became a respected industry heavyweight known for helping launch the careers of stars like Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and French Montana. But before that, Deb was navigating a much grittier reality.

Deb Is Boss traces her journey as a street-smart survivor moving between the dangerous underworlds of Queens, New York, and Boston, Massachusetts. The film explores how Antney balanced romance, ambition, and hustle while building an underground drug empire. She juggled all of this while holding onto dreams of something bigger that would eventually pull her toward music and management.

Lil Mama steps into the role of Antney with an intensity that feels resonant. Known for her versatility as both a rapper and actress, Lil Mama brings emotional depth to a character shaped by survival, risk, and reinvention. The trailer hints at a performance that goes beyond the headlines, focusing instead on the choices, sacrifices, and contradictions that defined Antney’s early life.

The film also features a strong supporting cast. LisaRaye McCoy appears as Amelia, adding emotional grounding to the story. Clifton Powell plays James and Dan Lauria takes on the role of Uncle Ben. Together, the ensemble helps flesh out the relationships and pressures that surrounded Antney as she carved out her path.

Behind the scenes, Deb Is Boss comes with serious creative backing. Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner executive produce through Foxxhole Productions, alongside Deb Antney herself and Nikaya D. Brown Jones, who also serves as showrunner. Trey Haley directs and co-executive produces, with Carl Weber attached as co-executive producer and writer, ensuring the story carries both cinematic weight and narrative authenticity.

As ALLBLK continues expanding its slate of original films centered on complex Black stories, Deb Is Boss fits squarely into that mission. The biopic offers a deeper look at the grit behind the glamor and the hard-earned lessons that shaped a music industry powerhouse. Fans can watch the trailer now and catch the full film when it premieres March 5 exclusively on ALLBLK.

Check out the trailer below:

Lil Mama Stars As Deb Antney In ALLBLK’s New Biopic ‘Deb Is Boss’ was originally published on globalgrind.com