Schumer calls Trump claim renaming Penn Station after him an lie,

The Senate Democratic leader told Trump that it was beyond his authority to initiate the request, While speaking to reporters on Air Force One Friday night, Trump said Schumer “suggested that to me about changing the name of Penn Station to Trump Station,” adding that Dulles Airport is “really separate” and “not too involved with Congress,” according to a pool report and reporting by NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer.

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, Schumer’s fellow New York Democrat, called Trump’s reported renaming proposal “ridiculous” and said “naming rights aren’t tradable as part of any negotiations, and neither is the dignity of New Yorkers.”

“At a time when New Yorkers are already being crushed by high costs under the Trump tariffs, the president continues to put his own narcissism over the good-paying union jobs this project provides and the extraordinary economic impact the Gateway tunnel will bring,” she said in a statement.

“Absolute lie. He knows it. Everyone knows it,” Schumer said in a post on the social platform X. “Only one man can restart the project and he can restart it with the snap of his fingers.

Schumer rejected Trump’s proposal last month to rename Penn Station and Washington Dulles International Airport after him in exchange for over $16 billion in funding to go toward the Gateway tunnel project connecting New York and New Jersey, sources told Punchbowl News and CNN.

