Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events

Source: Alexander Tamargo/XNY/Star Max/Jesse Grant

Super Bowl LX is right around the corner and the pregame events are already bringing the stars out. A-listers like Ciara and Russell Wilson, Cardi B, Saweetie, Teyana Taylor, and more popped out to turn heads at events for brands like Uber One and Madden.

Rapper Saweetie, who is a Bay Area native, gave the dolls a professional moment in a brown suit with a revealing décolletage while Teyana Taylor donned a leather look with showstopping accessories. NFL vets like Mike Vick and Saquon Barkley were also in attendance, with Ciara and Russell Wilson making an appearance that had tongues wagging.

Whenever it’s time to step out, Ciara makes sure to remind us that she will always be one of the baddest in the game. Her toned legs were on display in a denim mini dress while Russ pulled off a sporty, black look complete with shades.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The pair were also on hand for the Uber One event that brought out Cardi B. It also featured a performance from new Grammy winners Olivia Dean and Shaboozey.

Cardi pulled up in a red, white, and blue look (always supporting her man and his team!) that seemed painted on with a simple jet black, middle part bust down to compliment the fit. She is clearly taking time away from her tour rehearsals to be on the scene for Stefon Diggs’ first trip to the Super Bowl.

Uber is one of many brands pulling out all the stops for Super Bowl LX. From commercials running during the big game to installations for fan participation throughout the weekend, and via their apps, it’s clear that they’re planning to use all of the eyes on San Francisco to their advantage. A star-studded event doesn’t hurt either.

Now, all eyes turn to Bad Bunny to deliver a MAGA-infuriating, jaw-dropping Pepsi Halftime Show performance that will be talked about for years to come.

The post Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events appeared first on Bossip.

Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events was originally published on bossip.com