Gov. Wes Moore Uninvited from White House Dinner

THE BUZZ!





Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is speaking out after being uninvited from the White House governor’s dinner, calling it “another example of blatant disrespect.”

Governor Moore, the nation’s only Black governor, said the exclusion carries added weight. But in spite of all that he’s still ready to work with the administration where it matters.



As NGA vice chair, Moore said he’s committed to delivering results for Marylanders, adding, “I promised the people of my state I will work with anybody but will bow down to nobody.”

Mic drop moment, ok.



Put some respect on that man’s name and stop the pettiness.



Source: Yahoo