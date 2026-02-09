Listen Live
Johns Hopkins Honors First Black Administrator

Johns Hopkins University's first Black administrator honored with street naming near campus

Published on February 9, 2026

THE BUZZ!



Baltimore is honoring a pioneer. The late John W. Henry Jr., the first Black administrator at Johns Hopkins University, now has a street named after him. The street is located near Hopkin’s campus.

Definitely celebration worthy. And his family says it’s a celebration of a legacy built on equity, leadership, and opening doors for others.
From his work in education to leadership in his church and community, Henry broke barriers that few dared to challenge.

His legacy isn’t just in history books. It’s in every Black medical professional and student whose path he paved.

The ceremony wil ltake place at East 33rd Street and Tivoly Avenue.


Dope!


Source: WBAL

