T.I. Calls Out 50 Cent for Verzuz Battle

THE BUZZ!







Hip-hop fans, get ready. Grand Hustle’s boss vs. G Unit’s boss. yes T.I. versus 50 Cent! How would you like to see the two of them go at it on a versuz stage dropping hit for hit. Well, T.I. is throwing down the challenge, calling out 50 Cent for a Verzuz battle that the internet didn’t know it needed. T.I. says he’s the only one who can match 50’s energy and ego, but so far, 50 is not accepting the challenge. Only response I’ve seen so far was 50 posting on social media with – keep my name out your mouth. Just my guess, but I’m taking that as a no, not going to happen.



Now if T.I. vs 50 doesn’t happen. What do you think about a T.I. vs. Lil Wayne showdown



Well either way fans have already started debating. And we’ll see if the hype and the buzz could make something happen.



This would be a good one to see though.



Only time will tell.





Source: Vice