DMV – Trinity Rodman Makes Sports History – $$$

THE BUZZ!





Trinity Rodman has signed a landmark contract with the Washington Spirit that makes her the highest-paid women’s soccer player in the world.

The deal pays more than $1 million per year and follows the league’s new High Impact Player rule. Rodman had interest from overseas clubs but chose to stay in the DMV.

Team ownership says the move reflects her talent and market impact.

And if she can play soccer like her Dad grabbed rebounds, she’s going to have a very long and successful career.

Congrats to her.





Source: ChicagoDefender.com

