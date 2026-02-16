Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour
Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour
Baltimore, it’s your time to shine! Think you’re the funniest in the city? Here’s your chance to prove it. The Are You That One? Comedy Search 2026 is officially open and one standout comedian will win the opportunity of a lifetime performing live in front of thousands as the opening act for the We Them One’s Comedy Tour at CFG Arena!
Participants must:
- Be 21 years or older
- Be a U.S. resident
- Live in the Baltimore metro area
Entry Requirements
To be eligible, your photo and video must:
- Be family-friendly and appropriate for all audiences
- Contain no profanity, nudity, or offensive content
- Contain no logos or trademarks
- Not infringe on anyone else’s rights
- Videos must be 2–5 minutes and submitted in MP4 format.
SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY BELOW
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore Maryland, metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. All Entries for the “Are You That One? Comedy Search” promotion must be received by March 6, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.
OFFICIAL RULES: