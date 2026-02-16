Rihanna’s Latest NYFW Look Shows How Her Style Keeps Evolving After Baby No. 3

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Rihanna has always been a fashion trendsetter – and becoming a mom of three hasn’t slowed her down one bit. If anything, her fashion keeps evolving in real time. Her latest New York Fashion Week (NYFW) look shows she’s embracing her new body and the changes that come with every moment.



The superstar was spotted supporting A$AP Rocky at his AWGE Fall/Winter 2026 runway show on February 13. She stepped out in an all-black look that proved she’s still at the height of her fashion game while navigating life as a super mom.





Rihanna Evolving Style: From Paris Couture To NYFW Front Row



The sighting comes just weeks after Rihanna attended Paris Haute Couture Week. There she spoke candidly about her postpartum body and joked to E! News about having “a little pouch” after welcoming her third child.





We love the honesty.

Rih Rih has always been honest about the challenges of being a fashionista — and a mom. In 2025, she talked to Harper’s Bazaar about getting dressed after the birth of her two sons, RZA and Riot. At the time, she mentioned how much it was a balancing act.



“I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own [now],” she said in the interview. “Everything is so … logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast? I try not to overthink all that stuff, but you’re leaving the house. It kind of stops you from going out.”



She also said that she thinks about how much “energy” she wants to put into dressing up and getting glam. “You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun.”



Now, after the birth of her daughter, Rocki, she is still evolving. And, in our opinion, having fun.







Rihanna’s Style Isn’t Slowing Down — It’s Evolving



That evolution showed up in real time at the AWGE show. Rihanna arrived at the Hall des Lumières wearing a look straight from A$AP Rocky’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

The “Umbrella” singerwore a black leather AWGE coat with oversized lapels and plush fur-trimmed cuffs. The coat featured a dramatic slit down the back and a drop-waist belt that Rihanna styled higher on her body, turning the outerwear piece into a mini-dress moment.

Rihanna’s decision to style the waist belt high didn’t just create a different effect — it complemented her more curvier figure and gave her a fun way to wear outerwear while still showing off her style.

She paired the outerwear with a matching black fur scarf, Saint Laurent sunglasses, footless tights, and pointed-toe croc-embossed heels. The obvious theme was sleek and chic.



The Fenty creator has never followed the traditional rules of fashion or motherhood. Instead of a “bounce back” narrative, we’re watching her step into a new era of style that we love.

She and A$AP Rocky remain one of the most stylish couples in entertainment. They are ones to watch as they keep pushing the envelope with style, societal norms, themes, beauty, fashion, and everything in between.

