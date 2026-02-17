Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Jordan Faces Backlash After Daytona 500 Win Video Goes Viral

Michael Jordan faces backlash over weird celebration with a child after Daytona 500 win

Published on February 17, 2026

THE BUZZ!


Michael Jordan added another win to his legacy after his 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick captured the Daytona 500. Jordan celebrated hard. But instead of just talking about the win, social media locked in on a viral clip of him playfully interacting with Reddick’s son Beau.
Some viewers felt the moment looked strange. Others quickly defended Jordan, saying a chunk of ice got under the kid’s shirt during the celebration and MJ was simply helping him. NASCAR insiders even backed that explanation.
Here’s the real takeaway. Social media reacts fast. Sometimes too fast. They say MJ has known the family for years through racing. So hopefully this was a playful celebration blown out of proportion.


Source: Yahoo Sports

