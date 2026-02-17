Listen Live
Trump and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore battle over Potomac River sewage spill response

Published on February 17, 2026

Trump and Wes Moore Clash Over Potomac Sewage Spill
Now a massive 72-inch sewer pipe known as the Potomac Interceptor collapsed in January. Millions of gallons of wastewater poured into the Potomac River. University of Maryland researchers are calling it one of the largest sewage spills in U.S. history.
President Trump is blaming Governor Wes Moore, accusing Maryland leadership of mismanagement and saying he ordered federal agencies to step in. The issue is that the pipe belongs to DC Water and falls under federal and EPA oversight.
Moore’s team pushed back immediately. They say the president has the facts wrong and that federal agencies are already involved. Meanwhile, repairs could take four to six more weeks. Officials say drinking water is safe but are advising residents to avoid unnecessary contact with the river.
But again more finger pointing and blame, even if it isn’t correct.


Source: WBAL

