Nclecta, Please! Cam Newton DØŪßŁĒŠ DØ₩Ñ On Viral Word Usage, Eclectically Explains His RÅÑDØM RÏDÏÇŪŁØŪŠÑĒŠŠ–'I Make A Lot Of Stuff Up'

In a podcast crossover we didn’t know we needed, but absolutely deserved, the ladies of the Pour Minds Podcast linked up with MÏŠ₽RØÑØŪÑÇÏÑG MÅD HÅTTĒR Cam Newton for a hilarious Funky Friday sitdown and no “ÑÇŁĒÇTÅ” was left unscathed.

Drea Nicole and Lex P clowned Cam Newton over his mispronunciation of “eclectic” during their Funky Friday appearance.

One of the most memorable moments of the podcast came when Drea and Lex called Cam out for refusing to take an L after mispronouncing the word eclectic, famously calling it “Nclecta,” during his January interview with rapper Lady London.

Cam admitted he doubled down on the mispronunciation, even after London respectfully corrected him, because he wanted to show people “a real” moment. But the Pour Minds hosts weren’t letting him skate by that easily.

“In that moment, you should have just taken the correction,” Lex told Cam. “All you had to do was say, ‘I said the word wrong.’”

Drea quickly backed her co-host. “You said Nclectic, but you spelled Nclecta.”

“Nclectic, nclecta-ca, who gives a damn? Every single word you use, you know how to spell?” asked Cam.

“Yeah, but you made that word up,” said Drea.

“Yeah, I make a lot of stuff up,” said the former football player.

Lex added, “Lady London is one of the most intellectual, intelligent women we have ever interviewed. You can’t play with that.”

Touché.

The Pour Minds hosts grilled Cam on why he hasn’t married his longtime girlfriend, Jasmin Brown.

Later in the episode, the conversation shifted from vocabulary lessons to relationship status updates. Lex and Drea pressed Cam about why he hasn’t married Brown, whom he’s been dating since 2021. The couple shares two children, a daughter born in March 2024 and a son born in October 2025, bringing Newton’s total to nine children.

“You put two babies in her, what else do you need?” Lex said after asking why he hadn’t wed Brown. “Y’all in a house together… I know that girl wants to get married.”

“She does? You talked to her?” Cam fired back.

“I could. Tell her to come to Pour Minds,” Lex replied without missing a beat.

After the laughs settled, Lex elaborated on her perspective.

“I think that, from what I see, she seems like a great woman, she loves being a mother. She went on tour pregnant with your jersey on, representing… She’s done so much. I think you can get on one knee and make it right.”

But Drea offered a more measured take.

“I think marriage is something that needs to happen when both parties are ready. We all have a decision…. But just because they have two kids together doesn’t mean they are ready. Are y’all aligned? Are y’all ready to be married?” she asked.

After some back-and-forth, Cam kept it simple: “I chase happiness.”

Mind you, this all came amid the ladies telling Cam candidly that his relationship “looks like hell.”

Cam Newton has talked about his issues with marriage before.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Cam has been candid about his hesitations around marriage before. During a 2024 sit-down with Dr. Sarah Fontenot, Newton—who has previously said he’s “afraid of marriage” and doesn’t view it as his “ultimate goal”—explained that he believes society places too much pressure on tying the knot.

“So the thing about that word of, ‘Well, marry the girl!’–we’re so trauma [bound] by this thought of get married, have kids,” said Cam. “That’s the way that the propaganda of life, that everybody has been putting in our faces to say, okay, get married, have kids, whatever. Not overlooking or not identifying that, that’s still a way for the devil to dwell in.”

Whether he’s defending “Nclecta” or redefining relationship goals, one thing’s clear: Cam Newton is going to stand ten toes down, dictionary be damned. What do you think of this episode of Funky Friday?

