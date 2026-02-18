Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School has been placed on lockdown following reports of a possible gun on campus.

Baltimore City Public Schools said the lockdown was initiated to allow school police officers to conduct a thorough search of the building.

Officials emphasized that no one is in immediate danger and that the situation currently remains a reported sighting of a weapon.

This story is developing.

Baltimore’s Dunbar High School on Lockdown Following Gun Report was originally published on 92q.com