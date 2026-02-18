Listen Live
Baltimore’s Dunbar High School on Lockdown Following Gun Report

Published on February 18, 2026

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School has been placed on lockdown following reports of a possible gun on campus.

Baltimore City Public Schools said the lockdown was initiated to allow school police officers to conduct a thorough search of the building.

Officials emphasized that no one is in immediate danger and that the situation currently remains a reported sighting of a weapon.

This story is developing.

