Tyson vs Mayweather In The Congo – Date Set

THE BUZZ!



Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are officially set for an exhibition April 25 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Yes — the same country that hosted the legendary 1974 Rumble in the Jungle.

That history alone makes this feel like somethign bigger than an exhibition match.

Tyson is 59. Mayweather is pushing 50. This is not about belts. This is about legacy and global spectacle.

Let’s be honest. Exhibitions today are entertainment first. But when you put two of the biggest names of the last 40 years in the ring, people will tune in. I’m watching. You probably are too.





Source: Ring Magazine