2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke Is Running for Congress
Luther Campbell is stepping into politics. The former leader of 2 Live Crew announced he’s running for Congress in Florida.
If you remember the 2 Live Crew era, you remember controversy, censorship battles, and free speech fights. Luke has always leaned into activism. So this move isn’t random.
The question is simple: does celebrity translate to votes? We’ve seen entertainers win before. But politics is different when it gets local and personal.
Either way, hip-hop’s influence keeps expanding. From the stage to the ballot.
Source: WSBTV
