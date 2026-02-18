Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Cardi B Is Getting Rid Of The Junk In Her Trunk

Published on February 18, 2026

THE BUZZ!


Cardi B does not filter herself. And that’s exactly why people listen.
After a tour stop, she told fans she plans to remove more of her butt injections once the tour ends. She’s been open for years about getting biopolymers at 21 — a risky, non-FDA-approved procedure she says cost her $800 in a basement.
She already removed about 95% of it. Now she says she wants the rest gone and plans to go to Colombia to get it done.
She also warn other young women who may be thinking about getting butt injections. She says straight up, DON’T!


Source: People

