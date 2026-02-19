Listen Live
Michael Jackson Estate vs Sexyy Red – Beat It

Michael Jackson Estate slams Sexyy Red’s “Beat It” remix, calls it “Unauthorized and Misleading”

Published on February 19, 2026

THE BUZZ!


The estate of Michael Jackson issued a strong statement this week. It was directed to hip hop artist Sexyy Red. After she dropped a reworked version of MJ’s classic hit song Beat It.


They say the usage of the song’s composition or recording was never approved, and called the remix misleading.Adding that they are about preserving the integrity of his music catalogue and how it’s used.

Some fans say art evolves. Others say you don’t remix a cultural classic without permission.


Either way, MJ’s estate is not feeling it and have tried to distance themselves as far from the situation as possible…publicly.

We’ll see what’s next.



Source: FIRSTPOST.COM

