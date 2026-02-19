Maryland School Stat: Staff Up and Students Down

THE BUZZ!





Maryland public schools added 10,202 staff members since 2021.



Enrollment dropped by more than 2,000 students in that same time. Graduation rates dipped slightly from 87.2% to 86.4%.



Supporters say gains show up in other student categories. Critics say the numbers don’t justify the spending.



So more teachers and more staff but we are losing students. As educators i know they know that math is not mathing.



We have to do better, for the kids.



Source: WBFF