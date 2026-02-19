Listen Live
Wait, What? British Royal Prince Andrew Arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor becomes first senior British royal to be arrested. Here's what we know

Published on February 19, 2026

THE BUZZ!


This is the kind of headline you don’t see in modern history.

Prince Andrew, member of the British Royal family has been arrested. It’s all on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Authorities are investigating whether he mishandled confidential information during his time as a UK trade envoy. And yes, this ties to the newly released Epstein files.


Now he has not been charged with any sexual offenses. But cops are looking into some possible shady dealings, including allegations of a women being trafficked to the UK for sexual encounters with the Prince.


That hasn’t happened in modern times. Even King Charles III publicly stated the law must take its course.
A Royal arrest? That’s unheard of, but not the last we’ll hear about this.


Source: CNN

