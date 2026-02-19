DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Is Out As MAGA Turmoil Continues

Source: Department of Homeland Security / DHS

Tricia McLaughlin, the spokesperson for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, announced Tuesday that she is leaving her position, and while she appears to be officially stating that she’s leaving the Trump administration on good terms, speculation that her departure has resulted from the fallout from the PR nightmare that came from the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown operation in Minnesota just can’t be avoided or ignored.

According to Politico, McLaughlin said the following in a statement to her colleagues after news of her departure had been reported:

“I am enormously grateful to President Trump, Secretary Noem, and the American people for the honor and privilege to serve this great nation. I look forward to continuing the fight ahead.”

How McLaughlin plans on “continuing the fight ahead” from outside the house is unclear — and that’s only if you even believe she’s leaving her position at the DHS voluntarily.

As we previously reported, “Minnesota is where the high-profile ICE killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti occurred, and it’s where the administration’s victim-smearing propaganda was exposed, resulting in Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino being stripped of his position, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem possibly facing down the same fate.”

Since then, federal agents and their government handlers have been caught lying about another shooting incident in which a Venezuelan man was shot by an agent, resulting in the DHS immediately making wild claims that he and others had attacked the agents beforehand, which turned out to be untrue, which is why charges against the victim and another man were ultimately dismissed. Charges were dismissed against Chicago activist Marimar Martinez, a teaching assistant and U.S. citizen, who was shot five times by a Border Patrol agent. As usual, DHS was quick to put the word out that Martinez was armed, despite the fact that the gun she had a license to carry never left her purse, and that she weaponized her vehicle against the agent, which the government was also unable to provide evidence of.

In all of these instances — as well as other instances involving clashes between protesters and agents that the government provably lied about — either Noem, McLaughlin, or both were there to make statements that always conveniently backed agents, characterizing them as the victims, and demonizing the protesters or targets of those agents as the aggressors.

But, sure, let’s all pretend there’s no way McLaughlin has been forced out as a result of her being thrown under the bus because simple spokespeople are a dime a dozen, and thus, expendable.

As Politico noted, “McLaughlin’s departure comes at a crucial time amid a funding lapse for the agency as Republicans and Democrats negotiate potential reforms to ICE and Customs and Border Protection.” It also comes at a time when polls are consistently showing that most Americans disapprove of the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts, and the administration in general, for that matter.

The MAGA regime is dealing with its increasing unpopularity by cleaning house, and these people just don’t seem to understand that lackeys like McLaughlin are only symptoms of a much larger issue.

Still, good riddance to bad propagandists. May they all suffer the same fate — at the very least.

