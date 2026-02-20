Listen Live
Close
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton!

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton!

Published on February 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton In Concert - Charlotte, NC
Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Register for your Chance To Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton!

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close