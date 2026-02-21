Kennedy Center ice rink vandalized

An investigation is underway after the Kennedy Center’s outdoor ice rink was vandalized Friday, forcing the cancellation of a performance, officials said.

Officials with the Kennedy Center confirmed to DC News Now that a chemical was poured onto the ice rink early Friday morning, prompting the center to cancel a Friday night performance by Le Patin Libre, a Canadian skating company.

“Today, a targeted attack on the Trump Kennedy Center vandalized and destroyed our outdoor arena causing severe damage that we unfortunately must cancel tonight’s performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow,” Roma Daravi, vice president of the Kennedy Center’s public relations, said in a statement Friday. “We have turned over video footage to the authorities who are investigating this calculated, malicious attack and hold those responsible accountable.”

Pictures from the scene show the center of the ice rink covered in a dark, liquid substance. A gallon-sized container of the unknown liquid was also pictured on the rink, in the center of the spill.

The reported vandalism comes as the Kennedy Center has made headlines in recent months amid an overhaul of its leadership, drawing sharp criticism. Last February, Trump’s handpicked board of trustees elected him as the center’s board chair, replacing former Chair David M. Rubenstein.

Months later, in mid-December, Trump’s self-appointed board voted to add his name to the performing arts center. Then, earlier this month, Trump announced that the Kennedy Center will close for roughly two years on July 4 to allow for restoration and construction, prompting questions and speculation to swirl across social media.

Since Friday’s incident, the U.S. Park Police has opened an investigation, with officials turning over video footage to the FBI. At this time, it is unclear when the ice rink will reopen.