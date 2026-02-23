Baltimore Approves Bus Lane Cameras at Five Key Intersections

Source: mta logo mta logo / MTA

Baltimore officials are advancing plans to install automated enforcement cameras at five busy intersections to catch drivers illegally using designated bus lanes. The initiative comes under a nearly $9 million contract approved this week by the city’s Board of Estimates, WMAR reports.

Drivers who travel or park in the red-painted bus lanes could face civil fines of up to $75, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation. Exceptions apply for motorists who briefly enter a bus lane to make the next right turn.

City transportation officials identified the following recommended camera locations:

Baltimore Street: Hanover Street to Charles Street

Lombard Street: Calvert Street to Light Street

Pratt Street: Commerce Street to Gay Street

North Avenue (eastbound): Homewood Avenue to Oakhill Avenue

North Avenue (westbound): Druid Hill Avenue to Woodbrook Avenue

City Councilman Zac Blanchard, whose district includes much of downtown, said keeping bus lanes clear is critical to maintaining reliable public transit in Baltimore, which lacks an extensive rail system like those in Washington, D.C., or Philadelphia.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We really need our bus lanes to be unencumbered by private vehicles that shouldn’t be in it,” Blanchard said. He added that faster, more dependable bus service benefits daily riders, including workers and families commuting across the city.

The cameras will operate year-round and are designed to capture both moving violations and vehicles stopped or parked in bus lanes. An official launch date has not been announced. Transportation officials say enforcement will begin after installation, system testing, certification, and an initial public awareness and warning period.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the automated bus lane enforcement program aims to improve safety, support dependable transit service, and protect vulnerable road users. Officials noted that thousands of Baltimore residents rely on buses each day to reach jobs, schools, healthcare, and other essential destinations, making reliable service a key priority.

Baltimore Approves Bus Lane Cameras at Five Key Intersections was originally published on 92q.com