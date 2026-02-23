T.I.’s Son Responds To 50 Cent After He Posted His Mom’s Pic

THE BUZZ!





The tension between 50 Cent and T.I. just spilled into the next generation.

After 50 posted an unflattering image of Tiny, King Harris went live and unloaded. After getting through all the slurs and profanity , you could get the message. He was extremely upset that 50 posted an image of his Momma. So in retaliation, repeatedly mentioned 50’s late mother and told him to “post her instead.” He later shared a tombstone image tagging 50 directly.

Rap beef is one thing. Bringing up someone’s deceased parent hits different. And now the internet is choosing sides.

Source: Complex

