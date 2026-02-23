Listen Live
Orioles Turn Camden Yards Into a Summer Party

Orioles announce Birdland Summer Music Series during 2026 season

Published on February 23, 2026

The Baltimore Orioles are bringing back the Birdland Summer Music Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the 2026 season.
On May 9, Nelly performs after the game against the A’s. Then August 21 features an “I Love the 90s” lineup with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Tag Team and Treach. Your game ticket gets you access to the concert, and limited on-field passes are available.
This is smart. It blends sports, nostalgia and nightlife. It keeps fans in the stadium longer. It gives Baltimore a full experience, not just nine innings.


Source: WBFF

