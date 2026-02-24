Kyle Bassinga: Atlanta-Area Residents Call Cap On Cobb County After Black Man Found Dead, 'No Indication Of Foul Play'

Source: IG / Instagram

There has been a significant uptick in Black folks being found hanged in recent years. BOSSIP has published numerous posts about hangings, and in almost all those cases, police conclude that “there is no evidence of foul play,” much to the chagrin of the victims’ families and the Black community at large. Hanging and lynching deaths are such a painful part of our history that we will never take the word of the police at face value when one of our own is inexplicably found dead with little to no explanation.

Recently, a story coming out of Atlanta has brought up some difficult emotions, and at this time, there are far more questions than answers.

According to 11Alive, a 21-year-old Black man named Kyle Bassinga was found dead in Fair Oaks Park in Cobb County, Georgia, days after he went missing. The Cobb County Police Department has ruled Bassinga’s death a suicide and says that there is no indication that foul play is afoot.

However, the surrounding community isn’t convinced. The Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid spoke directly to that well-earned skepticism.

Via 11Alive:

Speaking of Bassinga’s death and the circumstances in which he was found, Chairwoman Cupid said, “this is a violent manner that has caused many to think of the days of slavery and of Jim Crow, and this type of violence shown toward African Americans, particularly men, during that historical time has caused many to respond to what is occurring with great disbelief.”



She continued:

“We want to see the truth of the matter first for the family, who is deserving of understanding that as they go through their own grief at this time, but it’s also important for our community to know the truth,” Cupid said. “But I don’t want us to lose the thought that it’s also important to our men and women in law enforcement for them to be able to identify and convey the truth.”

A public vigil for Kyle Bassinga will be held today, Feb. 24. We pray that his family finds peace and justice as this investigation moves forward.

