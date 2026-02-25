Listen Live
Who’s On The Wealthiest Black Americans Forbes List?

Jay-Z, Serena Williams and Robert F. Smith among ForbesBLK 50 Money Masters for 2026

Published on February 25, 2026

ForbesBLK dropped its 2026 Money Masters list, and heavy hitters like Jay-Z, Serena Williams, and Robert F. Smith made the cut again.
This year’s list also features Mellody Hobson who leads all women with more than $14 billion in assets. There are folks in various industries, including private equity, venture capital, and real estate ownership. But all of this was inspired by Reginald Lewis, the first Black man to build and run a billion-dollar corporation. Go Baltimore!
So the big flex isn’t fame, it’s equity.  That’s the real power move.


See full list here: Forbes


Source: thegrio

