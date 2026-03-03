Listen Live
Behind the Hits: Victoria Monét Talks Her Latest Single 'Let Me'

Published on March 3, 2026

Victoria Monét, a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade. Monét first gained recognition as a songwriter, collaborating with artists like Ariana Grande, Nas, and Chloe x Halle.

Her solo career took off with the critically acclaimed Jaguar series, culminating in her 2023 album Jaguar II, which earned her multiple Grammy wins, including Best R&B Album. Known for her sultry R&B and soul sound, Monét continues to captivate audiences with her artistry and storytelling.

Monét sat down with ASHMAC, speaking on her recently released her new single, “Let Me,” on our series ‘Behind the Hits’. Marking her first solo project in two years, “Let Me” represents a fresh chapter for Monét, following the success of her Jaguar series and her 2024 holiday release, A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements.

The single is a prelude to her bold new creative direction for 2026. In addition to her music, Monét is set to join Bruno Mars as a special guest on his “The Romantic Tour” across Europe and the UK, further solidifying her status as a global headlining force.

Watch the full interview below!

