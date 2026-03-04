MØRĒ MÅD HÅTTĒR MÅRRÏÅGĒ ÇØMMĒÑTŠ: Cam Newton Reaffirms Anti-Marriage Stance, Say He Doesn’t Want To Make Someone ‘Feel Like A Hostage’

Source: Sydney A. Foster for BET / Sydney A. Foster for BET

A certain MÅD HÅTTĒR is reaffirming that marriage is not his ultimate goal. During a recent appearance on the Talk Les Show podcast, Cam Newton, once again, made it crystal clear that wedding bells were not in his playbook. “Find where the ring was in the bible,” said the former football star.

Cam Newton slams marriage once again, says he doesn’t want to make anyone feel like a “hostage.”

Newton, who shares nine children with three different women, explained that marriage just isn’t for him. Not because he’s anti-love or anti-commitment. The Funky Friday host explained that he just doesn’t want to make anyone feel like a “hostage.”

“I want to be around who want to be around me,” Cam, 36, told host Courtside Les during their interview on Feb. 26 when asked if he would marry multiple women at once. “So if it’s five [women], if it’s six, if it’s one. I like volunteers. I don’t like hostages.”

That wasn’t all. When asked to reiterate his thoughts, Newton doubled down with the calm confidence of a quarterback reading a defense:

“I don’t think it to be anything. I like volunteers, not hostages. I want people around me who want to be around me, and I want them around me.”

To be fair, he also made it clear that he doesn’t want to be anyone’s captive either. Equality matters. At the end of the day, Newton shared that he just wants to be in a relationship with someone who truly makes him “happy.”

“I just want you to be happy. And if I’m the person that’s bringing you happy, you can have marriage with no commitment. And you don’t have to have marriage to have a commitment,” the former football star said.

The former NFL star added that he would be fine without getting married as long as he had his “life partner.”

Before switching to another topic, Courtside Les pondered if Newton would ever regret never getting married, and of course, the podcaster made it clear, again, that he would be just “fine” if he never walked down the aisle, as long as he had his “life partner,” by his side, which he has appeared to have found with longtime girlfriend, comedian Jasmin Brown.

“People always try to make that weird to understand,” he said of having a longtime partner with no marriage commitment.

Now, in case you’re wondering whether this is just talk, Newton’s life suggests he’s fully committed to his philosophy. He recently welcomed his ninth child—and second with Jasmin Brown—in October 2025. The couple’s firstborn arrived in March 2024.

Back in August, on his Funky Friday podcast, he admitted to wanting more children, but marriage? That’s another story. At the time, he shared that his hesitation boiled down to one very relatable fear: divorce, a comment that drew backlash on social media.

“I just want God to bring them,” Newton explained during his 2024 episode with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. “My point is this: my desire to get married is lower than my fear of divorce. As you would say it—you said it, I didn’t say it, I will agree—I’m just taking my time.”

Despite the former athlete’s fears, Jasmin appeared to show support for her man amid the drama, telling fans in an Instagram Story video that year that she loved being “a servant.”

“I love being a servant, I love to serve,” Jasmin said to the camera in part. “It just brings me joy. I love it. I love serving…I don’t give a damn…”

He also shared some interesting thoughts about wedding rings during the Talk Les Show.

But wait—there’s more. Cam Newton also tackled the hot topic of engagement rings during his Talk Les Show appearance, and let’s just say, he had some interesting thoughts. The podcaster argued that wedding rings weren’t necessary.

“I want you to listen and play this back because this is how most women sound, ‘I just want a ring, I just want a ring, I just want a ring.’ Well, why? ‘Because of marriage, ’cause of marriage’… Find where the ring was in the Bible,” he said.

He continued,

“I’m not going to be bullied into giving a gift because that’s what it sounds like. It sounds like you’re trying to corner a cat.”

At this point, Cam Newton’s stance on marriage isn’t exactly breaking news—but he’s certainly consistent.

What are your thoughts on his latest thoughts?

RELATED: Nclecta, Please! Cam Newton DØŪßŁĒŠ DØ₩Ñ On Viral Word Usage, Eclectically Explains His RÅÑDØM RÏDÏÇŪŁØŪŠÑĒŠŠ–‘I Make A Lot Of Stuff Up’

MØRĒ MÅD HÅTTĒR MÅRRÏÅGĒ ÇØMMĒÑTŠ: Cam Newton Reaffirms Anti-Marriage Stance, Say He Doesn’t Want To Make Someone ‘Feel Like A Hostage’ was originally published on bossip.com