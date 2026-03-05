From NAACP To Only Fans – Rachel Dolezal Has A New Look And Career

THE BUZZ!



Rachel Dolezal Compared To Beyoncé With New Look In Tight Leather & African Identity



Rachel Dolezal is trending again, and once again the internet is all over it.

You might remember this lady. The former NAACP chapter president, who was exposed in 2015 for falsely claiming to be Black, recently posted photos showing a completely transformed appearance. With fuller lips, long wavy hair and a new style, many followers online compared her look to Beyoncé. Huh?

Dolezal, who now goes by an African name.Nkechi Diallo, has taken a very different career path since her controversy. She now runs an OnlyFans account while training to become a certified sex coach through the Sexology Institute.

She has said the platform allows her flexibility to care for her autistic son while continuing her artistic work.

Still, reactions online remain mixed. Some see her as someone simply trying to survive and reinvent herself, while others say the the mess around her identity will likely follow her forever.





Source: ALLHIPHOP.COM