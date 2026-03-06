DOJ Releases Epstein Files Containing Trump Allegations

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

The Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files has come under scrutiny from victims, politicians, and the public due to the perception that there has been more effort put into protecting the rich and powerful than the victims at the heart of the case. On Thursday, the Department of Justice released several pages of previously withheld documents that contain allegations against President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, the newly released documents contain a series of three interviews the FBI conducted with a woman who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her while she was a minor. The interviews occurred between August and October 2019, and the woman alleged that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Trump in 1983 when she was a teenager.

From Politico:

In the files, dated between August and October 2019, the woman, whose name is redacted, alleges that when she was between 13 and 15 years old, Epstein took her to either New York or New Jersey, where, “in a very tall building with huge rooms,” he introduced her to Trump. Trump, she said, “didn’t like that I was a boy-girl,” which the interview notes interpreted to mean tomboy.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The woman said other people were present, but she couldn’t recall who. Trump asked them to leave the room, then said “something to the effect of, ‘Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,’” according to the interview notes. Trump then unzipped his pants and put her head “down to his penis,” she recalled in the interview. She said she “bit the shit out of it.” In response, she said he pulled her hair and punched her on the side of her head.

“Get this little bitch the hell out of here,” the woman recalled him saying. At that point, she said, people reentered the room. The FBI interviews don’t contain information about how the incident ended or how the woman exited the encounter.

The woman repeatedly asked investigators what the point of the interviews was “when there was a strong possibility nothing could be done about it.” The woman’s allegations were uncorroborated, and no charges were filed against Trump as a result.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the allegations “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history.”

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them — because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files.”

There are really only two ways to explain this situation. First, the DOJ is actively trying to protect Trump and several other powerful individuals at the expense of justice for potential victims. There has been bipartisan criticism over the slow release of the files, and concerns that the DOJ redacted the identities of high-powered individuals potentially accused of heinous crimes.

If the DOJ is actively protecting victimizers, that’s genuinely horrifying, and a perversion of everything the Justice Department is supposed to stand for. Sadly, that wouldn’t be a shock at this point, considering how the DOJ has sacrificed its independence to effectively become Trump’s personal counsel under Attorney General Pam Bondi’s leadership.

The second, equally believable possibility is that the DOJ is simply that incompetent. The DOJ previously said that the documents that weren’t released were either duplicates or evidence in ongoing investigations. Considering that these documents were not duplicates, and I’m doubtful Pam “The Dow is over 50,000” Bondi is investigating Trump, the DOJ is either lying or incompetent. Honestly, though, both are possible.

According to CBS News, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) filed a motion in the House Oversight Committee to subpoena Bondi, which the Republican-led committee voted to approve. The Republicans who voted in favor of the subpoena were Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, Texas Rep. Michael Cloud, and Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry.

I’m doubtful we’ll get any new insight into the DOJ’s handling of the Epstein files, given Bondi’s performance during recent hearings in both the House and Senate.

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Withheld Epstein Files Accusing Trump Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor

Shocker: DOJ Couldn’t Even Properly Redact Epstein Files



DOJ Releases Epstein Files Containing Trump Allegations was originally published on newsone.com